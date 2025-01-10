Regulators have withdrawn a proposal to increase the minimum size requirements for lobsters caught in Maine, a move praised by harvesters who said the change would give Canadian competitors an unfair advantage.

The change was announced Thursday night by the Maine Department of Marine Resources, which also pledged to consult lobstermen about any future conservation proposals for the fishery, according to U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, who praised the decision.

“I have always said that Maine’s lobstermen are the best, most informed conservationists for this precious and storied fishery,” Golden said in a statement. “Lobstermen have been saying for months that the proposed gauge increase was not only a risk to their livelihoods and their communities, but an unnecessary overreaction to questionable stock data. I’m proud of them for going to the mat for their industry, and glad their voices have been heard and that DMR has pledged to give the lobstermen a seat at the table in determining what conservation efforts, if any, are needed to protect their fishery.”

The one-sixteenth of an inch increase was designed to help boost the dwindling stock of lobsters in the Gulf of Maine. But lobster harvesters and dealers have said it could eliminate the most lucrative segment of their catch and give Canadian competitors an unfair advantage.

Data from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission indicated last year that lobster stock had declined by more than 35% in the largest management area in the Maine fishery. The Department of Marine Resources’ proposed a gauge increase was twice as large as the last increase 30 years ago.

After that proposal was released, Golden implored regulators to delay the implementation, giving the board and fishermen more time to collect more accurate and comprehensive data and study the economic impact of the change. The rules had been set to go into effect on Jan. 1, but were delayed until July.

Representatives of the lobster industry in Maine praised the decision to withdraw the proposal.

Dustin Delano, a former lobsterman and chief operating officers of the New England Fisherman’s Stewardship Association, said, “Maine lobstermen prevailed tonight as they pushed back against the increase to the minimum lobster gauge size in Lobster Management Area 1.”

Virginia Olsen, lobsterman and director of the Maine Lobstering Union, said in a statement that “our members are very happy that the lobster gauge increase has been shelved.”

