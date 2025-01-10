Queer craft bar Cocktail Mary has announced on social media that it will close its current location at the end of January. It still plans to move to a new and expanded location, but the “timeline has shifted.”

The bar sits at the bottom on Munjoy Hill on Congress Street. Cocktail Mary’s last night there will be Jan. 28, but the business announced it will hold pop-up events and continue to fundraise to help pay for its new location, which it described as “Cocktail Mary 2.0.” The current space, at 229 Congress Street, opened in 2019 and is just 800 square feet.

Bar owner Isaac MacDougal was not immediately available for more details.

