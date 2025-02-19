PORTLAND – Brian Paul Bowden, 65, of Portland, Maine, passed away on Feb. 15, 2025, at his home after a short battle with leukemia. Brian was born on Dec. 4, 1959, in Portland to the late Bruce and Lynn Bowden. He grew up in Portland, where he would go on to make his lifelong home. His dedication to his wife, children, and grandchildren was evident in every part of his life.

Brian graduated from Portland High School in 1978. He then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine in Orono.

A dedicated provider, Brian worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for over 10 years. He then went on to manage medical practices under Maine Health. He retired from L.L. Bean after working for many years. He was known for his strong work ethic, his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need, and his meticulous approach to every task.

Brian’s family was the center of his universe, especially his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Papa. He enjoyed attending family gatherings, celebrating the 4th of July in Eastport, going to concerts with his boys, vacationing in the Caribbean and playing his favorite slot machines at the casino. He was proud of his lawn and spent countless hours weeding, feeding and mowing it.

Brian is survived by his high school sweetheart of 38 years, Susan Sesto Bowden; his children, Matthew and his wife Jamie, and Anthony and his wife Sarah; his cherished grandchildren Olivia, Wilson, Baker and Alaina; his siblings Gary and his wife, Bridget, and Amy Mannette and her husband, Carey. Brian is also survived by many other family members and friends in which many special bonds were created.

﻿Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday Feb. 21, 2025, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodword St., Portland.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. at the Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St, Portland, Maine 04103. A private committal service will occur at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway Ave, South Portland, Maine 04106.

To share a memory or to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.jonesrichbarnes.com.

