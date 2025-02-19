KENNEBUNK – Sherrin S. Connolly, 86, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully at Huntington Common on Feb. 13, 2025. She was born in Portland on June 2, 1938, to Edwin and Edna (MacDonald) Burns.

She graduated Deering High School in 1956 and attended the University of Maine. She married John Connolly and together they had three children. Sherrin loved being a mother and a grandmother and was deeply devoted to her family and friends. Sherrin lived a full and beautiful life and will be remembered for her unwavering kindness and generosity, her adventurous spirit, her loyalty, her strength, and her independence.

﻿Sherrin spent many years of her career as a buyer for Jordan Marsh and as a Claims Supervisor for Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was well known for her professionalism, knowledge, and compassion. Her commitment to helping others, in both her professional and personal life, left a lasting legacy.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband John Peter Connolly Sr. and her son John Peter Connolly Jr.

﻿She is survived by her sister Beverly Burns Holloran; her daughter Jane Ellen Tully and her husband Edward of New York, her son Timothy Connolly of Massachusetts; and two grandchildren Daniel Smith Tully and Caitlin Burns Tully both of New York.

Service will be held at a later date.

﻿Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, the Family would encourage memorial contributions to: St. Jude’s Hospital

