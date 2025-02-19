Pepper, Dale W. 84, formerly of South Portland. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Service at 4 p.m., reception following. Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd. South Portland.
Pepper, Dale W. 84, formerly of South Portland. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Service at 4 p.m., reception following. Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd. South Portland.
