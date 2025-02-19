PORTLAND – Vivian Amadei, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and the caring staff at the Barron Center.

Vivian was a devoted wife for over 61 years to her husband Gothardo, and a loving mother to Wayne & Kelly, Brian, and Bonnie. Vivian was also a fun-loving Grammy to Matthew, Markie, and Mitchell and Great Grandma to Rowan.

Special thanks to all the wonderful Barron Center Staff who tirelessly cared for her.

Obituary, family photos and online condolences may be viewed and expressed at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Copy the Story Link