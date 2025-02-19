PARIS – Nancy Thompson Rideout, “Nana”, 87, of Paris, Maine died peacefully at home surrounded by her three devoted daughters on Feb. 13, 2025. Nancy was born on Jan. 20, 1938 in New York, NY to Ross W. Thompson and Drucilla Allen Thompson. She was a graduate of Wheelock College, Boston, Mass.

Nancy married the love of her life, Bruce Rideout in 1961. She and Bruce, together with their daughter, Susan, owned Bolster’s Decorating. Nancy worked until she was 77 years old, and in the warmer months came home after work to continue working in her beautiful flower gardens. Nana had endless energy.

Everyone who knew Nana, knew how much she loved gardening, needlepointing, shopping and entertaining family and friends. Lobster dinners were her specialty. Our Christmas gatherings at her home, with the whole family, are special memories we will hold close. She was truly the center of our world.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Charlie) Hahn. Susan (Mike) Morin. Carol (Shawn) Griffin; her grandchildren, Kristina, Alicia, Mike Jr, Tyler, Olivia, Connor & Emily; as well as nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce; her parents; and her older sister, Harriet Smith.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at the First Baptist Church of Paris, 500 Paris Hill Rd., Paris. There will be a reception immediately following the service at Cummings Hall.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with Nancy’s family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Nancy’s memory may be sent to:

Friends of the First Baptist Church of Paris Hill

P.O. Box 99

Paris, ME 04271 or:

Paris Hill Country Club

P.O. Box 68

Paris, ME 04271

