A proposal to require photo identification from voters at Maine polling places has officially qualified for the November ballot.

The secretary of state’s office announced Wednesday that it certified enough valid signatures to send the question to a statewide referendum.

Organizers behind the proposal turned in an estimated 171,562 signatures of voters who support the initiative, and the Maine Department of the Secretary of State said it reviewed about half of the signatures that were turned in before determining the petitions exceeded the threshold.

The secretary of state’s office found 86,904 valid signatures among those it reviewed, for a validity rate of 92.3%, the office said in a news release. That number far exceeds the 67,682 signatures that were required in order to send the question to voters.

The proposal will now go to the Legislature for consideration. Lawmakers can choose to enact the bill as written or send it to a statewide vote in November. The Democratic-controlled Legislature is certain to oppose the measure, which means the decision will be likely left to voters.

If the question goes before voters as expected, they would be asked if the state should require people to present a photo ID at the polls or when requesting an absentee ballot. The proposal includes a religious exemption for those who object to being photographed.

The question was brought forward by a group including Alex Titcomb, the executive director and co-founder of The Dinner Table, an organization dedicated to conservative causes, and Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn.

“Maine people are reasonable,” Libby said at a January news conference before the group handed in the signatures to the secretary of state. “They want to have confidence that we have strong elections in our state and they understand that requiring an ID to vote is not radical. It’s not extreme. It’s common sense.”

Thirty-six states already request or require voters to show identification at the polls. Only 21 states ask for a photo ID while another 15 also accept non-photo IDs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Maine requires identification when a new voters registers, but it is not required for a registered voter to obtain a ballot. Opponents say requiring identification can increase wait times and make it harder for some people to vote.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is also opposed to other changes proposed in the voter ID referendum, which would limit municipalities to having only one secured drop box for absentee ballots, and removes a part of current law that allows towns and cities to install additional drop boxes.

It also includes a prohibition on municipalities prepaying the return postage of an absentee ballot and sets up a new requirement for a “bipartisan team of election officials” to collect absentee ballots from drop boxes, as opposed to current law, which gives that responsibility to the municipal clerk or two people designated by the clerk.

And it rolls back the deadline to request an absentee ballot from three business days before the election to seven, prohibits voters from arranging to have absentee ballots mailed to them automatically for each election cycle, and prevents an authorized third party from delivering an absentee ballot.

