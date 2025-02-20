FREEPORT – Rita Jane (Gormley) Doten, 85, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Winter Haven Hospital, Florida. She was born in Portland on July 10, 1939, the daughter of the late Manus and Mary Jean (Louge) Gormley.

Rita attended local schools and Cathedral High School. She married Harold L. Doten in Portland on Oct. 5, 1957, and they moved to South Freeport to raise their three children and create their dream home.

Together, Rita and Harold have created and owned a wide range of different types of businesses including an appliance store, a furniture store, construction company and a campground. Rita and Harold’s legacy lives on with her sons and granddaughter continuing Doten’s Construction, and Harold’s continued operation of Freeport Village Campground. From 1977 through 1996, Rita worked for L.L.Bean as a leather stitching piece worker with an efficiency rating of 110 percent and continued to pattern creator where she received numerous awards and recognition for her dedication to high quality designs.

Rita was incredibly creative and talented. She excelled in creating masterful rugs up to 9 by 12 feet, creating Raggedy-Ann doll sets for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other children, as well as her impressive quilting and crochet work.

Rita had a can-do spirit coupled with a tremendous work ethic, that allowed her to conquer and create. She took her own battle with cancer and created a Cancer Fun-d Day event which through the decades raised monies with the help of neighbors, friends and family to benefit cancer research across the United States.

Rita was predeceased by her siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Gormley, Eleanor Phillips, Elizabeth Maxfield, Rosemary Landeck, James Gormley, Madeline Anania, and Charlene Ricci.

She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Doten; children, Michael L. Doten, Steven H. Doten, and Cynthia L. Doten; and many extended family members.

She was most proud to be known as “Mimi” by her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as many children throughout the community.

Graveside services will be held in the Spring of 2025 at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland To view Rita’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Please consider making donations in Rita’s memory to

St. Jude Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

