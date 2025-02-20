GORHAM – Walter “Pete” M. Walker Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2025, surrounded by family and loved ones. He bravely faced cancer and never surrendered, leaving in his wake a legacy of inspiration and hope.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home in Windham on Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Anne’s Church in Gorham on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. To read the full obituary please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

