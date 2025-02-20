The script for Mad Horse Theatre’s upcoming production of “Women Laughing Alone with Salad” calls for an unusual prop: “An astronomical amount of lettuce,” said props designer Adam Corriveau. It doesn’t specify bibb, romaine or mesclun. It does, however, specify just how much is necessary: A mind-blowing 3 tons.

Buying 3 tons of lettuce for each of the 16 performances this March of “Women Laughing” is, obviously, a nonstarter. It’s neither practical nor affordable. So Corriveau has been scouring shops like Joann Fabrics and Hobby Lobby, experimenting with garbage bags, plastic sheeting and heat guns and pondering shades of green, all in the service of producing pretend food for the show in South Portland. “The magic of theater” means there needn’t actually be 3 tons, he said with a laugh. “But it will be A LOT. I can promise you that.”

Food props are particularly challenging for theaters. If they’re real, they can go bad. They need to be thrown out at the end of each performance and diligently replaced, plus the actors who interact with them (read, in some cases, eat) may have allergies, special diets and mere requests — diet soda as opposed to regular, say — that require accommodation. Food that in real life would be eaten hot will probably be cold on the stage. And the actors must eat any food called for not just once, not twice, but night after night for the run of the production.

If the food is fake, it must be durable. To look real, a prop may need to flop like a real slice of ham, as in “Clyde’s,” a Portland Stage show last year set at a truck stop. Fake icing must credibly frost a (Styrofoam) cake on stage, as in the same company’s production of “The Cake” in 2023; the icing was made from joint compound with glue. (Do not lick the spoon!) A prop might need to melt like real butter, crack like real eggs or appear to be cooking like steaks on a grill, said Portland Stage Artistic Director Anita Stewart listing other examples of culinary stagecraft that the company has wrestled with.

Part of the challenge is that humans, perhaps a function of self-protective biology, seem hard-wired to innately understand what real food looks like. “If you go to a restaurant and you sit down and someone brings you a plate of food that doesn’t look OK, you are going to immediately recognize that there is something wrong with that food,” Corriveau said.

“With food, it has to have the right shape, the right sheen, the right volume to it,” he continued. “There’s a different threshold for being able to suspend your disbelief. Food can be incredibly tricky to try to produce.”

STAGE SET

Local theaters are getting a lot of practice. Recent years have seen a spate of shows set in bakeries, diners, truck stops and home kitchens, as well as the occasional play, like “Women Laughing…,” that explores some aspect of food; in that case, its relationship with gender and media.

Portland Stage may, ahem, take the cake here, with “Clyde’s,” “The Cake,” “Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas” (2023, also set in a bakery) and its upcoming premiere of “Madeleines,” named for the classic French cookie. Then, there is “Waitress,” a musical produced at the Ogunquit Playhouse last summer about a pie-baking waitress in a diner in an abusive marriage.

Theater people say food- and kitchen-related productions appeal because they encompass memory, accessibility (everybody eats), universality (ditto), comfort in unsettling times, connection, disconnection and hunger, both metaphorical and literal. These shows use food and kitchens as a means to variously examine tolerance, relationships, family history, hopes, dreams and second chances.

“The kitchen is a central location for the family to gather, to meet,” Stewart said. “It’s where we tell stories. It’s where you’re going to see us at our most human.”

Playwright Bess Welden, whose three-woman show “Madeleines” will open for previews on March 5, said plays set in and around food also appeal to her for practical reasons. The action in “Madeleines” takes place in two kitchens, one belonging to Rose, the tough mother character who is a Holocaust survivor and professional baker, and the other to Rose’s daughter Jennifer, whose life in New York is not as perfect as it seems.

The stage action includes baking cookies (the namesake madeleines, as well as pecan drops), sorting through a box of family recipes and eating bialys from Zabar’s. “I find it really fascinating to watch actors on stage engaged in very specific activity,” Welden said. As both an actor and an acting teacher herself, she said it’s grounding to have a relevant object to engage with and a revealing activity to do while on stage.

From the audience perspective, “We love to watch something that is is detailed and specific because it helps us understand who that character is and what the bigger story is and what the stakes are for that character,” said Welden, whose has written a previous food-related play, “Big Mouth Thunder Thighs,” a memoir about food and body. “It’s showing me this character rather than just telling me.”

STAGE BUSINESS/LOBBY BUSINESS

Two eggs are called for in the recipe for madeleines in that show, specific objects that come with stage directions for a specific associated activity: cracking the eggs. The show itself runs for 18 performances, and the actors will presumably need to practice cracking during a few rehearsals, too. Round up and assume four dozen eggs will take care of the whole run. Also assume that the egg shortage situation hasn’t worsened by next month, so that the theater can buy the eggs for $5 a dozen (or, frankly, buy them at all). That’s $20 for the run of the show.

Granted, it’s a small amount, but Portland Stage, like theaters everywhere, operates on a shoestring budget. There are other considerations, too: In the show, the eggs are added to cookie batter, which will sit around on stage. After a performance, it can’t be sold and it can’t even be donated.

“To a certain degree, it’s cost,” Stewart said. “But it’s also, do we really want to be using materials that are now going to waste? Can we find some sort of product that looks like an egg breaking that is not an egg breaking because we don’t want to be part of what is now a problem? We could purchase some eggs, but is that really as a theater what we want to do?”

As of mid-February, the solution was a write-around. Maybe the characters will remove the eggs from the refrigerator instead of cracking them, Welden considered. “When I originally wrote the play and really, frankly, all the way up until very recently, it hadn’t even occurred to me that we wouldn’t use eggs in the show,” she said. “You have to be willing to be responsive to the moment.”

Meanwhile, the theater is searching for a local baker to make madeleines that it can sell in the lobby during the show’s run. (For the production’s first read-through, Assistant Director Kim McCrann treated cast and crew to a container of the cookies that she’d baked herself, going so far as to buy the special cake pans necessary to make them.) During its run of “Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas,” playgoers could purchase Two Fat Cats’ pastelitos, Cuban guava and cream cheese filled pastries. Such arrangements, Stewart said, create community connections, which are important to Portland Stage.

Similarly, Bread & Roses Bakery baked the apple and blueberry hand pies sold in the Ogunquit Playhouse lobby during the run of “Waitress.” “They were an enormous hit,” said Carol Chiavetta, the theater’s director of marketing. “We couldn’t keep up with the demand.”

That might have had something to do with a clever marketing ploy, the idea borrowed from the original Broadway production: At every performance, the theater placed a frozen supermarket Marie Callender pie, dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg, in a hidden oven in the lobby to slowly bake. “Almost everybody commented on how they were smelling the pie,” Chiavetta said. “It created an excitement for the show before people walked in the door.”

Bread & Roses also provided the pie that appeared on the poster for the show. Did bakery owner owner Melanie Tromblee have a chance to see “Waitress”? She did. “It was terrific!” she said. Did the lead actor convincingly make pies on stage? “Absolutely! Tromblee said.

ACT III

In order to persuasively play bakers and sandwich-makers and such on stage, actors may study videos on social media and go into real restaurants for real-live research. To get the cast of “Clyde’s” up to speed on how to handle sharp knives and construct sandwiches at a fast-paced shop, for instance, they spent time observing the action at the now-closed Ohno Cafe in Portland’s West End. “Chris Beth (co-owner) was a huge mentor,” Stewart wrote in an email. “His wife (Lori Eschholz) was a huge help as well.”

The actors often need to manipulate a combination of real and fake food, which can be tricky. Fake cakes in “The Cake” had a wedge cut out for a single real slice — the cake baked ahead of time and frozen in slices to last the run of the show — that the actors ate on stage. In Clyde’s, the actors squirted real condiments onto fake bread while making sandwiches. Stagehands washed the bread clean after each performance so it’d be ready for the next performance. Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2024 production of “A Little Night Music” sidestepped potential complications by having the actors mime eating a banquet, “which was infinitely just as effective and probably more creative,” Chiavetta said.

Even when the goal for the set, set dressing and props is realism, “with most prop makers, you need to allow yourself some grace when you make things,” Corriveau said. “If I had the time, I would be messing with things forever and there’s a certain point when I have to say (to myself) ‘You know, this is going to be viewed at maybe 10 feet away at the closest, and it needs to be at the theater today.’ There is an amount of suspension of disbelief, and things don’t need to be 100% photo-realistic. There is some grace from the audience.”

Once the show’s run is over, what happens to the carefully constructed faux cakes, hot glue tomatoes, foam steaks and salt-dough pies? “Don’t be surprised if it ends up on Facebook Marketplace,” Corriveau said. “Do you know anyone who needs 3 tons of fake lettuce?”

MADELEINES

Recipe from “The International Cookie Cookbook” by Nancy Baggett. In the show “Madeleines,” the baker uses matzoh meal instead of flour to make the cookies suitable for Passover. You will need a madeleine pan to make these cookies.

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

3 egg yolks

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more to dust cookies

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon very finely grated lemon zest

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon plus 1 ½ teaspoons kirsch or other cherry brandy

Preheat to oven to 400 degrees F. Very generously grease the shell-shaped molds or two madeleine pans with butter. Carefully dust the molds with flour, then tap off the excess.

Warm the butter in a small sauce pan over low heat until melted. Set aside to cool. Sift together flour and baking powder.

Beat together the egg and egg yolks in a large mixing bowl with the mixer on medium speed. Sift in the confectioners’ sugar and add the lemon juice and zest and the salt, beating. Gradually raise the speed to high and continue beating for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the mixture is thickened and light-colored, and falls in wide ribbon-like streams from the beater. Lightly beat in the kirsch. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the flour mixture. Then fold in the cooled melted butter until thoroughly incorporated but not overmixed.

Divide the batter among the 24 molds in the madeleine pans, spreading the batter evenly with a blunt knife.

Place the pans in the center of the oven and bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until the madeleines are tinged with brown and slightly darker at the edges. Remove from the oven and let the cookies stand in the pans for 1 minute. Then gently loosen them from the pans with the point of a paring knife. Turn the madeleines out onto a wire rack, let stand a minute or two, then turn them right (ridged) side up and let cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar just before serving.

IF YOU GO

“Madeleines,” by Bess Welden. Portland Stage, Portland. March 5-23, $20-$73, portlandstage.org

“Women Laughing Alone with Salad,” by Sheila Callaghan. Mad Horse Theatre Company, South Portland. March 6-30, pay-what-you-decide, madhorse.com

