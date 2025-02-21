Ryan Bischel made 33 saves for his first professional shutout, and the Maine Mariners got goals from Sebastian Vidmar and Brooklyn Kalmikov in a 2-0 ECHL win Friday against the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk, Virginia.
Vidmar scored his third goal of the season at 17:36 of the first period, assisted by Linus Hemstrom.
Kalmikov made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal — his 15th of the season — at 18:14 of the second period.
