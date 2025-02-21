PHIPPSBURG – Earlene Barker Williams, 73, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

She was born in Portland on Feb. 28, 1951, daughter of Marvin and Irene (Dolloff) Barker.

In 1979, she married Ronald A. Williams and they shared 45 years together.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and spending time with family. She had an undeniable love of animals.

She was predeceased by her parents; and one brother, Glenn Barker (survived by wife Freda).

Earlene is survived by her husband, Ronald Williams of Phippsburg; son, Timothy Barker and wife April of South Paris, son, Matthew Williams and wife Sierra of Bath, daughter, Crystal Kenney and husband Jason of Bath; one brother, Clayton Barker and wife Roxanne of Standish; grandchildren Jakob Barker and wife Whitney of Buckfield, Cody Barker and wife Jamie of Sumner, Hayden Williams of Bath, Makayla, Savannah, and Alexandria Kenney of Bath; and great-grandchildren, Ian, Adelynn, Iris, and Cooper Barker, and Bentley Barker.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Copy the Story Link