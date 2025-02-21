BRUNSWICK – Daniel P. Hart Sr., 78, formerly of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Midcoast Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Bath on Oct. 9, 1946, son of John H. and Mary R. (Mulcahy) Hart Sr. He graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1966.

Dan was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-’69 with the 101st Airborne Infantry where he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Army Commendation medal with “V” (Valor) device for heroism. Upon his return, he joined the Army National Guard where he served for 20 years.

Dan was employed for the Bath Water District and later at Bath Iron Works as an outside machinist, retiring in 2010. On Feb. 27, 2010, he married Robin Lebel.

Dan was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks, American Legion and the VFW in Bath and a longtime member of the Bath Country Club.

In his younger years, Dan played softball, men’s basketball, and bowling, but in retirement, golf became his game of choice, along with pulling tickets and scratching lottery tickets.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Hart of Brunswick; two sons, Danny Hart Jr. and his wife Erin of West Bath, John Hart and his companion Angeline Sroka of South Portland, one daughter, Melissa Hart of Bath; two brothers, Jack Hart and his wife Barbi of Kokadjo, Mike Hart and his wife Sue of Bath; five grandchildren, Kassidy Hart, Kaitlin Hart, Sophia Cunningham, Cole Sroka and Emerson Dolan, former spouse, Joan MacDonald of Bath; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

