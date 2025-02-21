PHIPPSBURG – Robert Michael Scott, “Scotty,” was born in Woodside, Queens, N.Y. in 1941 to Robert John Scott and Catherine Cecelia Bonacum. He moved to Newburgh, N.Y. where he worked as a mason which ultimately led to him participating in the 1986 restoration of the Statue of Liberty, celebrating Lady Liberty’s 100th anniversary.

In 1962, Scotty married Fran Lu Frangello, also from Newburgh, N.Y. In 1967, they moved to Buttzville, N.J., where they lived until 1996, raising four children.

Scotty graduated from the NJSP Academy, beginning a 29-year career as a New Jersey trooper. He initially patrolled the Jersey Turnpike before being assigned to the ID Bureau which led to him joining the Major Crimes Unit, where he served more than 20 years, investigating homicides and finally retiring as a captain in 1996.

He and Fran raised four children who eventually had nine grandchildren. Upon his retirement, Scotty and Fran moved to a historic shipyard house on the Maine coast near Popham Beach. Scotty spent seven years renovating the house where he and Fran enjoyed hosting friends, children, and grandchildren for the last three decades. In turn, he worked as an assistant on a lobster boat, in a funeral home, and as a security staff member at the Sebasco Harbor Resort. Earning his captain’s license, he spent time working for the Sea Tow Vessel Recovery Company and as a Registered Maine Guide, hunting moose, deer, grouse, and bear in the north woods or fishing for striped bass along the Kennebec inlet.

He is survived by his wife, Fran; his sister, Ethel; and his children, Christine, Robert, Jr., Saburnia, and Dan; along with nine grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, at the Daigle Funeral Home (819 High St., Bath) from 3 to 5 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church (144 Lincoln St., Bath) at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 1 with a reception to follow at the Kennebec Tavern (119 Commercial St., Bath).

Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

