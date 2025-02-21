FORT MYERS, Fla. — Top prospect Roman Anthony was set to lead off and play left field for the Red Sox in their exhibition opener against Northeastern on Friday afternoon. Shortly after the original lineup was posted, however, Anthony was scratched.

Anthony didn’t play because his right elbow is a bit sore after he was hit by a pitch on the back fields Thursday, according to manager Alex Cora. Anthony worked out and took batting practice Friday but did not play.

“Hit by pitch yesterday, he’s sore, so we’ll stay away from him today,” Cora said.

Boston’s other two top prospects, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, meanwhile both started. Campbell played second base in the Red Sox’s 5-2 win over Northeastern in a seven-inning game, while Mayer played shortstop. Campbell was 0 for 3, while Mayer went 1 for 3 with a strikeout.

Campbell hit second, while Mayer batted third, in front of first baseman Triston Casas, the only regular in the lineup.

“We don’t have too many first basemen,” Cora said. “Romy (Gonzalez) right now is on a throwing progression. (Casas) is playing his age group, too.”

Boston trailed Northeastern 2-0 until the fourth winning, when it scored four times. Jhostynxon Garcia had a two-run single to tie the game, Trayce THompson hit a sacrifice fly and Garcia scored on an error.

Ceddanne Rafaela, David Hamilton, Vaughn Grissom and Carlos Narvaez are among the players who will travel to Port Charlotte, Florida for Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener against Tampa Bay with Quinn Priester starting. Garrett Crochet’s spring Red Sox debut will come Sunday against Toronto.

THE RED SOX reportedly considered trading Triston Casas this offseason — and he knows about it.

When talking to NESN Thursday, the 25-year-old first baseman was asked about hearing his name come up in trade rumors this past offseason.

Casas, who hasn’t been shy about speaking his mind during spring training, had a pretty chill response.

“I don’t fault anybody for throwing my name out there or trying to bolster this roster in any way, shape and form,” he said.

Casas said that he understands the front office’s job is to try to improve the team, and that, “winning is expected here by any means necessary.”

The Red Sox reportedly offered up Casas in their attempts to pry away one of the Seattle Mariners’ top young starting pitchers.

Boston had already made a big splash by trading for Garrett Crochet and were looking for another top arm. The Red Sox eventually found one when they signed Walker Buehler to a one-year deal.

For now, it looks like the trade talks are over. Casas is back in camp, healthy and appears to be in Boston for the foreseeable future. He sounds relieved.

“Yeah, I’m glad it’s over,” Casas said. “I’ve called this home for a really long time. Now, hopefully, for a longer time to come.”

