WOOLWICH – David Ernest Sellers, 78, passed away at his home in Woolwich, on Feb. 14, 2025.

David was a graduate of Deering High School class of 1964, where he was a member of the Swim and Diving team, Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University.

He was a sergeant of the USMC during the Vietnam War era. David was a loyal neighbor and friend to many over the course of his life.

He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, gang of eight, Friday night dinners and many friends from his working career at Boston Edison, Maine Yankee, and as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and CHIPS.

Family celebrations over the years will be cherished by all his loving family and his close community of friends.

David was predeceased by his parents, Ernest L. Sellers and Virginia C. Sellers of Portland.

David is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Charon Mathews Sellers, formerly of Cherryfield; his two sons and families, Jeffrey D. Sellers and his wife, Daina Sellers Soto, of South Carolina and Matthew A. Sellers and his wife, Amy Bardsley Sellers of North Carolina. David was the beloved grandfather of Ethan Sol Sellers Soto, Sophia Elizabeth Sellers and Jacob D. Spear Sellers. David is also survived by his loving sister, Lynne Sellers Klevanosky and husband, Mark S. Klevanosky, of Brentwood, N.H.; and special niece, Kimberlee V. Haskell and her husband Craig Haskell of Derry, N.H. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Bruce Mathews and wife, Karen of Millbridge; and loving niece, Sarah Mathews of Bangor.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July of 2025.

