SACO – Matthew “Matt” Boyd – Lover of Life, Sports, and a Good Meal.

It is with heavy hearts (and maybe a cold Jack and Coke raised in his honor) that we share the passing of Matthew “Matt” Boyd on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, at home in Saco.

Born on May 31, 1983, in Portland, and raised by Katherine “Katie” Coyne Boyd and Robert Boyd, Matt grew up in Gorham, where he quickly established himself as the kid who made every adventure a little more exciting (and occasionally got into a little bit of trouble). Though an only child, he was never alone—his magnetic personality and mischievous grin made sure of that.

After graduating from Gorham High School in 2002, Matt found his place behind the bar slinging drinks and cracking jokes at locations across Maine and New Hampshire.

Matt married the love of his life, Maria (Champagne) Boyd, on Oct. 11, 2021. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and a lot of sports. Their three sons, Dominic Champagne, Mason Boyd, and Seamus Boyd, were his absolute pride and joy—whether he was coaching from the sidelines, cheering from the stands, or hyping them up louder than any fan in the crowd.

If you knew Matt, you knew about his deep love for New England sports—the Celtics, Patriots, Bruins, and Red Sox all lost one of their most devoted and loudest fans. When he wasn’t glued to a game, he was on the golf course, hitting the slopes, or planning his next tropical vacation—preferably somewhere warm with a drink in hand.

And let’s not forget the food. Matt’s love for the kitchen started at a young age, where some of his fondest memories were spent cooking alongside his uncle, learning the art of good food and great company. He carried that passion throughout his life, always eager to try new cuisines and experiment with flavors. But it wasn’t just about the food—it was about the experience. Whether he was whipping up a meal for his family or out to dinner at a new restaurant, he did it with joy, laughter, and, of course, a little dance routine that made every dinner feel like a celebration

Matt leaves behind his mother, Katie Coyne Boyd; his beloved wife, Maria; and their three incredible sons Dominic, Mason, and Seamus. He is also survived by his aunt, Maureen Coyne Norris “Auntie Mo” and his uncles Robert Norris “Uncle Bob”, and Brian Coyne; along with his many brothers, the friends who became family.

Matt was predeceased by his father, Robert Boyd.

A memorial service to celebrate Matt’s larger-than-life spirit will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, at the Elks Lodge, 68 Ocean Park Rd., Saco. Wear your favorite sports jersey, share your best Matt story, and honor a guy who truly made life more fun.

Rest easy, Boyd. The game won’t be the same without you.

To view Matthew’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

