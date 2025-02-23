WINDHAM – Eugene Wayne Googins, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1955, a son of Douglas and Geraldine (McCann) Googins. Eugene graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1973. He was a longtime resident of Falmouth, where he lived for 37 years before moving to Windham to be with his wife and daughter’s family. He was a dedicated employee of L.L.Bean, where he worked for 36 years before retiring.

A man of deep faith, Eugene was greatly devoted to his family, especially his six grandchildren. He found joy in camping, fishing, traveling, watching old movies and admiring cars. Gene could look at just about any older car and tell you the year make and model . Above all, he cherished time spent with friends and loved ones.

He was predeceased by his mother, father; and oldest brother.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra (Waterman) Googins of Windham; his daughter, Linda and husband Anthony Favreau of Windam, daughter, Melissa and husband Robert Westhoven of Auburn, son, Andrew Googins of Portland; brother, Howard and wife Myrna Googins of Florida, his half-sisters Dianne and husband Geoff Dawdy of Bridgton and Jeannine and husband Greg Reuillard of Biddeford; his six grandchildren, Isabella, Kathryn, Madison, Caden, Mason and Ashlyn.

The family would like to thank their dear friend and former Pastor, Ken Wish, who stood by their side as Dad took his last breath, the many doctors, specialists and nurses at Maine Medical Center who worked so hard to try and save Dad‘s life. A very heartfelt thank you to his ICU nurses, Anna and Lorrie who fought so hard for him and worked tirelessly for so many hours. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.

Eugene’s memory will live on in our hearts and the hearts of those who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, at the Windham Church of the Nazarene, 823 Gray Rd., Windham, where a reception will immediately follow. Private burial will take place in the spring.

