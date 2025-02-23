David P. Ray

YARMOUTH – A memorial service for David P. Ray, who died on Jan. 23, 2025 in Yarmouth, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First Parish Congregational Church, Main St., Yarmouth at 3 p.m.

