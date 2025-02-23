WESTBROOK – With broken hearts we announce James P. LeVecque, 66, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully the night of Feb. 1, 2025 at home with loved ones by his side after conquering many health challenges throughout the years.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 16, 1958 to Kenneth and Marie (Dougherty) LeVecque. Born into a large Irish family, Jim grew up in South Portland and even shared a birthday with his sister, Debbie.

Jim attended South Portland schools before becoming a chef. He was employed at several local establishments, later moving to Litchfield, N.H. where he worked as Food Service Director at Passaconaway Country Club. He enjoyed many years in southern New Hampshire with his family before returning to Maine.

Jim loved his daughters, their dogs and Fanta orange soda. A lifelong diehard Patriots fan, he loved reminiscing over games at the old Foxboro Stadium. He enjoyed fishing, The White Mountains, reading the newspaper and taking daily walks. He loved music, especially Jimmy Buffett, Frank Zappa and Luke Combs.

Jim is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Hannah and Chris Pfeffer of Freeport and Jessica and Derek Drouin of Westbrook; his best friend, caregiver and former wife, Linda (Jaynes) LeVecque of Littleton, N.H.; his cherished siblings Karen Leseige of Spring Hill, Fla., Paula Jordan of Scarborough, Debbie Knouse of Asheville, N.C., Dan LeVecque of South Portland, Beth Hallen of Westbrook; and aunt, Betty Concannon of Portland.

Jim was predeceased by his father in 1967, mother in 1994; and beloved brother, Andy in 1989.

His two Border Collie “grandchildren” Blue and Viola, will miss him everyday.

Celebration of life to follow in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

