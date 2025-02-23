SHERBORN, Mass. – Richard Kemp Renner of Sherborn, Mass. died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Feb. 19, 2025. He was 78. Rick was an architect, designer, photographer, endurance athlete, and environmentalist, but above all else he was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Rick was born in 1946 in Bellevue, Ohio, the oldest son of Elizabeth and William Renner. His relationships (and all associated mischief) with his brother, Peter, and late brother, Bill, were incredibly important to him. After studying political science at Williams College, Rick went on to study architecture at MIT. After graduation, Rick and his first wife, Charlotte Albright, moved their young family to Portland where he began his career as an architect.

Rick practiced architecture for over 40 years, in Portland and eventually in the Boston, Mass. area. His devotion to reducing his clients’ environmental impact and generous mentorship of emerging architects culminated into his induction to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects in 2019.

Rick is survived by his wife, Janet Friskey, with whom he shared a love of time spent at home with their blended family and cherished friends, of finding beauty in unexpected places, and a reverence for art and culture in all forms and mediums. He is also survived by his brother, Peter Renner (Mary Renner); his children, Kate Renner (Benjamin Mirkin) and Will Renner (Samantha Renner), his stepdaughters Hannah Friskey (John Paul Kwasie), Alison Fields (Joe Fields); and his grandchildren, Raya, Hannah, Pearce, Harrison, Birdie, Vey, Shane, Marjorie, and Marigold. Whamadoodle, Grampa!

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring or summer. For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit http://www.everettfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rick’s name to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center or the Northeast Sustainable Energy Association (NESEA).

