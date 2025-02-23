WHITEFIELD – Ann Niles, 81, of Whitefield, passed away on Jan. 12, 2025.
A gathering to celebrate Ann’s life will be held at the Kings Mills Union Hall where she spent so much time. The gathering will be on Saturday, April 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Ann’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either:
Kings Mills Union Hall Association
P.O. Box 49
Whitefield, ME 04353; or
Whitefield Historical Society
P.O. Box 176
Whitefield, ME 04353
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.