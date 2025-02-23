Ann Niles

WHITEFIELD – Ann Niles, 81, of Whitefield, passed away on Jan. 12, 2025.

A gathering to celebrate Ann’s life will be held at the Kings Mills Union Hall where she spent so much time. The gathering will be on Saturday, April 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ann’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either:

Kings Mills Union Hall Association

P.O. Box 49

Whitefield, ME 04353; or

Whitefield Historical Society

P.O. Box 176

Whitefield, ME 04353

