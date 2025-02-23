PORTLAND – A Life of Service, Compassion, and Connection.

Waite Maclin, born Dec. 14, 1934, in Greensboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on Christmas morning in Portland. The third son of Henry Maclin III and Lucy Blake Maclin, Waite was a devoted brother to Henry Maclin IV and Nelson Maclin. His life was defined by service, faith, and an extraordinary ability to connect with others.

A graduate of Christ School in Asheville, N.C. (1952), Guilford College (B.A., 1956), and Virginia Theological Seminary (M.Div., 1959), Waite answered the call to the Episcopal priesthood in 1959. For 18 years, he served in parish ministry, enriching the lives of countless congregants. He began his ministry as rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cary and St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Durham, N.C., before moving to Baltimore, Md., where he served as associate rector at The Church of the Redeemer. Later, as rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, Va., he provided compassionate leadership and spiritual guidance. Even after leaving formal parish ministry, Waite continued to preach wherever needed, including at St. George’s Chapel in St. George.

Waite’s passion for helping others extended beyond the church. He pursued a career in pastoral counseling and organizational development, training through the Baltimore Pastoral Counseling Center and the Mid-Atlantic Association for Training and Consultation (MATC). He continued his career in pastoral consulting in Portland, starting in 1977 with a break to serve as the Training Officer for the United States Peace Corps in Manila, Philippines from 1986 to 1990. A master of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator®, Waite guided more than 11,000 people toward greater self-awareness and understanding. Later certified in Emotional Intelligence (EQi and EQ-360), he remained dedicated to fostering growth and collaboration throughout his career.

In addition to his professional achievements, Waite embraced entrepreneurship with Pastor Chuck Orchards, his organic apple products business in Maine. With the tagline “Pure Fruit, Real Goodness,” his cider and apple products earned him recognition as Food Producer of the Year in 2009 from the Maine Grocers Association. Waite was a founding member of the Friends of Portland, Maine “Forest City” Trees and in 2016 was the recipient of the Portland Press Herald Source Elder Award for his community agriculture work and student mentorship.

Waite was known for his warmth, humor, and ability to bring people together. Whether hosting gatherings with his legendary apple cake and oven pancakes, writing personalized poems, or sharing stories, he created an atmosphere of joy and connection. A devoted father, grandfather, and family patriarch, Waite fostered relationships that spanned generations, offering unwavering love and support to those fortunate enough to know him.

﻿He is survived by his children, Susan M. Yakubovich (Joseph Yakubovich), Stephen C. Maclin (Nicole Maclin) and his stepchildren Shepherd Husted and Thomas K. Husted (Shalimar Sulisto); his grandchildren, Todd Yakubovich, Mark Yakubovich, Graham W. Maclin, Daisy K. Maclin, Rania K. Husted, Alan S. Husted and Owen P. Husted; his nieces and nephews, Reade M. Rowe, Caroline M. Key, and Sloan Maclin; and his cousins, Francis Goddard Byrd and Caroline Goddard.

Waite’s wife, Christine A. Maclin, predeceased him.

Waite Maclin’s legacy is one of faith, compassion, and a remarkable gift for building community. He leaves behind a world profoundly enriched by his presence and an enduring reminder of the power of service and connection.

A memorial service will take place this summer with details to come.

