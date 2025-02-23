Lambert, Jon C. 84, of Wells, Feb. 18. Visit 4-6 p.m., Feb. 28, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells. Service 11 a.m., March 1, Mercy Chapel, Sanford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Lambert, Jon C. 84, of Wells, Feb. 18. Visit 4-6 p.m., Feb. 28, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells. Service 11 a.m., March ...
Lambert, Jon C. 84, of Wells, Feb. 18. Visit 4-6 p.m., Feb. 28, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells. Service 11 a.m., March 1, Mercy Chapel, Sanford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.