PORTLAND – Philip R. Curran, 81, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 17, 2025.

Born on Jan. 26, 1944, to Philip and Madeline (Cleary) Curran, Philip was a lifelong resident of Munjoy Hill, a place that shaped him and remained close to his heart. He was a proud and devoted parishioner of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where he remained deeply involved throughout his life. His faith was a guiding force, and his sense of humor made even the most serious moments a little lighter.

Philip met the love of his life, Patricia, and together they built a home filled with love, laughter, and the occasional well-placed joke. Married for 49 wonderful years, they raised their family in the heart of Portland, surrounded by the ocean air and the community they cherished.

A devoted father, Philip is survived by his daughters Mary Tobin, and her husband Brendan, and Catherine Curran, and her partner, Benjamin Elias. Nothing lit up his world more than his grandchildren, Orla, Maeve, and Declan. He looked forward to every moment spent with them, whether it was sharing stories, making them laugh, or just soaking up their company.

Philip was also blessed with the love of his sisters, Madelyn Wallace and Maureen Conroy, and their children, Tricia, Chris, Judith, Kathy, Laura, Maria, Teddy, Marie, Sean and Patrick, Debbie, Marty, and Missy.

Philip was an avid gardener, finding joy in puttering around the yard and waiting for his tomatoes to be ripe enough to pick. He had a lifelong love with the ocean, from summers spent on Peaks Island to weekends on his boat, where he found the peace and freedom he cherished. The first thing he did when he returned home from his time spent in the Air Force was go straight to the beach, to reconnect with the place that had always been his refuge. So the next time you catch a salty breeze or hear the crash of the waves, think of Philip—his heart will always be where the water meets the shore.

A special thank you to the staff at the Barron Center’s Day Program for their kindness and care in his later years.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. 307 Congress St., Portland. To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

