A Florida man was killed when the entrance of a Bar Harbor hotel collapsed on him Monday morning.

The Bar Harbor Fire Department arrived to the Bar Harbor Regency Hotel just before 7 a.m. after the large overhang had fallen and trapped 64-year-old Mark King, of Boynton Beach, Florida. King was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders tried to free him from the debris, according to Mount Desert and Bar Harbor police.

The investigation is ongoing while the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determines the man’s cause of death, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration office determines what caused the structure’s collapse.

