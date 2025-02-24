Thursday, Feb. 27

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Trivia Night, 6 to 9 p.m., Brickyard Hollow Biddeford, 165 Main St., Biddeford.

Friday, Feb. 28

Next Stop Comedy, 8 to 10 p.m., Sacred Profane Brewery and Tankpub, 50 Washington St., Biddeford.

Saturday, March 1

Advertisement

Makers’ Space, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Come in and make whatever your heart desires with the materials we’ve got kicking around in the Children’s Room.

Tuesday, March 4

Puppet Pals Story Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Join Griffin the Wizard, Frank the Monster, and all their pals for stories, songs, and spells. Designed for ages 1 to 4.

Wednesday, March 5

Free Tech Class – Windows 10 PC Basics, 2 to 3 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Learn how to get the most out of Windows 10 computer. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Vietnam Film Night, 6 p.m. The Biddeford American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America will be showing the 10-part PBS documentary “The Vietnam War.” Showings take place at the Legion, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. All shows are free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Advertisement

Thursday, March 6

Free Tech Class – Windows 10 PC Basics, see March 5.

Harmonies at the Hub, 11 to 11:45 a.m., 46 Sullivan St., Biddeford. Join Ms. Jenna and her magical box of instruments on the first Thursday of the month for a musical adventure.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Feb. 27.

Trivia Night, 6 to 9 p.m., see Feb. 27.

Friday, March 7

Advertisement

Free Tech Class – Windows 10 PC Basics, see March 5.

Saturday, March 8

Makers’ Space, see March 1.

Community Dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church, 503 Goodwins Mills, Route 35, Dayton. Free.

Copy the Story Link