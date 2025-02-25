BRUNSWICK- Rodney L. Talbot, a devoted family man, accomplished pilot, and successful businessman, passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2025, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Born July 22, 1936, and raised in Brunswick, Maine, Rodney spent his early years on Water Street and attended St. John’s School and Brunswick High School. He later moved to Mallett Drive in Topsham with his wife Norma and then to Middlesex Road, Topsham for his remaining years.

Rodney had a strong work ethic. At age 14 he worked alongside his father and brother, clearing trees at Popham. In his professional life, Rodney took over the milk transport business from his soon-to-be father-in-law, first hauling milk in cans before transitioning to bulk tank trucks under his own company, RL Talbot Inc. He grew the business through a partnership with Old Tavern Farm in Yarmouth until 1990. He also served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve until January 1965.

Beyond his career, Rodney was a man of adventure. A skilled aviator, he held a Commercial Rating and was a Multi-Engine Instrument Rated Private Pilot. His love for aviation extended beyond his own flying career, as he was an active member of the Quiet Birdmen.

He spent his retirement aboard his beloved 43-foot President yacht, wintering in Florida and the Bahamas and summering in Boothbay Harbor. He had a passion for the open road, riding his Honda Goldwing. He did many long distance motorcycle trips even in his 80s traveling to St. Louis, Pennsylvania, all around New England and into Canada. He and his wife, Norma, traveled throughout Europe including a memorable trip to the Soviet Union. His journeys also took him across the U.S. in his motorhome. His most beloved place to visit was Quebec City and traveled there many times throughout his life. In his earlier years, he also enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf and staying at their camp in the valley.

Rodney was a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club and the Elks Club in Brunswick. He valued friendships and community and was always ready with a story to share.

He was married to Norma Wallentine Talbot for 52 years until her passing in 2008, and together they raised two children, Dean Talbot of Topsham, Maine, and Melanie Wintle of Hollis, Maine. In later years, he shared his life with his companion of 15 years, Jacqueline Manton.

Rodney iswas predeceased by his wife Norma and brothers Paul and Ronald. He is survived by his sister, Micheline Morgan; his son, Dean Talbot and his wife Kim, his daughter, Melanie Wintle and her husband Scott. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jayme and her husband Dan, along with their son, Jacob; Tegan, Alden, Dayton and his wife Tori; and Reagan. His legacy of hard work, adventure, and devotion to family will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Rodney’s Visiting hours will be in the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 39 Pleasant Street, Brunswick on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be In Bayview Cemetery, Bowdoinham in the Spring.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

