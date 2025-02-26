I am perplexed. When the Republican Party took control of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Collins became chair of the Appropriations Committee, the most powerful position in the Senate she has ever held, and a position assured of benefiting her constituents. I, for one, congratulated her for reaching this pinnacle of power.

And yet, in less than a month, she has ceded her position to an unelected citizen: Elon Musk. Now it is Musk who is deciding how our tax dollars will be spent, not Collins and her Republican senators. Others have made the same observation, that Republicans, who control both chambers, have done nothing to stop Musk. Rep. Jamie Raskin is quoted as saying: “A massive assault on congressional lawmaking power” is occurring. I agree.

But Sen. Collins has said nothing publicly about giving up her authority, and, as far as I know, she and her fellow Republicans are taking no action to stop Musk.

Why not? Doesn’t she want the chair position after all? Why is she abandoning her constituents now?

Madge Baker

Shapleigh

