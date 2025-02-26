PORTLAND – Brian A. Murray, 41, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 1, 2025.

He leaves behind his mother, Gertrude Fogg, stepfather, James Fogg, his father, Linwood Murray, stepmother, Tammy Murray. He is survived by his sibling, Staci Murray, Raymond Lyon Jr., Stephanie Lyon, Tiffany, Linda, Robert Murray; loving uncle to Megan Murray, Brice, Blane, Brock, Brooke.

Brian cared for his neighbors Bob, Charlene Summers like family and his best friend, Kris Green. Brian also cared for his co-workers at Taco Bell. His manager, Ray Brown was special to him. Brian took pride in his job at Taco Bell. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends. He loved to be outside. He loved listening to the oldies rock ‘n roll. He loved food and he loved Jesus.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring time. Notification will be on Facebook.

Gone but not forgotten!

