ARUNDEL – Fay Stephen Farrington passed away Feb. 10, 2025, at his home in Arundel, Maine, surrounded by family and friends. Fay was born at his grandmother’s house in Lee, Maine on May 29, 1938, the son of Jasper Farrington and Hilda Dill.

In his school years he was an honor roll student and participated in many clubs and sports, of which soccer was his favorite. He graduated from Scarborough High in 1956 before serving three years in the US Navy, two of which he spent aboard the USS Fiske.

In 1959 he married Barbara Davis and they had four children together. His children fondly remember his love for dancing, and have memories of the twist and standing on his toes and dancing together. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and keeping a beautiful garden. Fay raised both Walker and Bluetick Coon Hounds. Fay was also known for his pride in his work, in “a job done right.” He ultimately found his professional calling as a carpenter and was well-respected for his workmanship.

Fay married Caroline Conner in 1976 at her mother’s home in Kennebunk, Maine. In 1995 they moved to Florida, eventually settling in Leesburg at Hawthorne Community. Fay proudly served on the board there for several years including two terms as President. He also served as both Vice President and President of the garden club. Fay and Caroline loved dancing together and joined a square dancing club in Wells, Maine, where they often competed. They shared many fond memories. Fay lovingly cared for Caroline during her illness in the years before her passing.

Fay moved back to Maine to be closer to family. He enjoyed the last year spending time with family, his favorite pup Nari and watching Maine wildlife out of his windows.

Fay is survived by his daughters Cheryl Delisle, Wendy Bolton, Brenda Farrington and his son F. Steven Farrington, stepdaughters Joanne Raiche, Ellie Hayes and stepsons Peter, David and Andrew Hayes; sister Connie Kazan and brother Michael Farrington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Caroline.

Celebration of life, 1 p.m., May 25, 2025 at Farringtons Way, Arundel ME 04046

