PORTLAND – Thomas Santino Ferrucci, 64, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born in Portland on August 6, 1960, a son of Santino and Mary (Sesto) Ferrucci.

He attended Cathedral School, graduated from Cheverus High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from USM. Tom worked at Shaw’s in high school and continued his career there as a project manager for 34 years. He then cared for his mother before working at L.L. Bean. Tom sold tickets at the Prides Corner Drive-In and Portland High School sporting events.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy growing up and was a lector. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, served on the Cheverus Alumni Council, was an usher at Merrill Auditorium and sold balloons every year at the St. Peter’s Bazaar. Tom spent summers at his family’s cottage at Higgins Beach. His friends called him “the Mayor of Higgins”, because he knew so many people at the beach. He made great memories there with family and friends. Tom loved people and made friends wherever he went. He was a kind, considerate, honest man.

Tom was pre-deceased by his father and mother.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Foley and her husband Paul; his aunts and uncles, Ann and Peter Gribbin, Ginny and Douglas LaCroix, Lucy Sesto, Tom and Angie Sesto; and many cousins. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Northern Lights Oncology Staff and Hospice for their kind, compassionate care.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Tom’s online guest book.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to:

Cheverus High School

267 Ocean Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

﻿

Copy the Story Link