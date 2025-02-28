WOOLWICH – Audrey Ruth Alexander-Gallo, a Brunswick native and former resident of Vero Beach, Fla., was at ease in her last moments in Woolwich, on Feb. 12, 2025. Her children and grandson were there to provide comfort. She was born Sept. 4, 1932 to Carlena and Stanley Peterson.

Audrey was a radiant soul, with a wonderful laugh, a big smile, and an even bigger heart. Her lively personality brought joy into everyone’s life. As a mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend, she shined like a star and earned every right to be called a hero. She treasured family, learning, and had a soft spot for children, music, dogs, and the ocean. Her late husband, Geno, sister, Judith, children Amy and Tod, grandchildren Tessa, Quinn, and Joseph, and lifelong friend, Carol, were among her favorite people.

In her free time, Audrey could be found reading, traveling, indulging her sweet tooth, or knitting while watching “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune”.

As a teacher and a principle in Brunswick, Topsham, and Bath, she was a caring and dedicated pioneer. She made a name for herself by having the courage to challenge old ways in the education system and the savvy to help develop better ones. In her later years, she continued to impact the community for the better by working as a director at the Midcoast Sexual Assault Support Center.

Audrey believed in love, truth, fairness, and knowledge. With passion and sincerity, she showed us all that anyone can be an angel, one person can change the world, and that we all have a hero inside ourselves.

There will be a celebration of life in June 2025 (day of gathering to be announced) at the American Legion in Brunswick. All who knew her are welcome to attend.

