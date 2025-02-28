LISBON FALLS – A memorial service will be held at Lisbon Falls Baptist Church on Sunday, March 2, at 2 p.m. Burial and a graveside service will take place at a later date at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. For a full obituary please visit Crosmanfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to Lisbon Falls Christian Academy.

Copy the Story Link