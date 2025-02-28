BRUNSWICK – Jim Kerner of Brunswick, Maine, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 23, 2025, just after his 81st birthday, and enjoying the company of family and many of his favorite things. He was born Feb. 19, 1944.

A courageous, strong, and principled man, he joined the Navy at the age of 19 alongside his lifetime best friend, Ed Castle, both of Brewster, NY. As a boatswain mate, Jim spent his career on aircraft carriers, travelling the world on numerous tours of duty. He was responsible for the safety of his team and known to his mates as a backbone member of the ship’s crew leading to becoming an officer. Standing watch, maintaining safety, launching and ushering planes to a safe landing, leading rescue operations, and meeting diverse and welcoming people in the countries he visited, returning home to his family with treasures to share, these were the subjects of Jim’s fondest career memories.

Jim and Nancy honeymooned in Maine in 1973, where life was finer “north of the green bridge”. With this in mind, Jim and Nancy returned to Brunswick Naval Air Station to raise their three children where he advanced to Lt. Commander. After serving his countrymen and women for 26 years, Jim was proud to retire from the Navy and join Bath Iron Works, where he aided in logistics and operations for another 20 years.

A social neighbor and tender of the home, Jim settled and raised his family on the Coombs Road where he gardened, tended yard, kept the birds well fed, and graciously offered friendship, conversation, garden bounty, tools and expertise to all those he knew. He was grateful to his wife Nancy for her sacrifices to support his career and for anchoring family life.

He indulged his kids in life’s simple pleasures, taught them to be prepared and make decisions. To his grandkids he was magical. Always the first in the pool in the spring no matter the temperature, the good luck charm that made fish appear on the end of the line, the guardian that found a way to say, ‘yes’ to healthy risks, and the gentlest of them all when it came to untangling snarled young hair.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy (Perkins) Kerner of Brunswick; his three children Amber (Kerner) Lambke of Skowhegan, Heather Kerner of Canaan, and Michael Kerner of Norwich, Vt., sons-in-law Michael Lambke and Jason Bellner, daughter-in-law Amelia Siani Kerner; and seven grandchildren, Miles, Sean, Zoe, Luc, Cecilia, Avett, and Maya. Jim was pre-deceased by his sister Patricia Sunday and parents Wendell and Ruth (Birmingham) Kerner.

A private celebration of life will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Jim’s memory, please plant a tree, rototill your neighbors garden, mentor a young person, lean into the hard stuff of life, and enjoy ice cream with your family

﻿

