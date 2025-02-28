DAMARISCOTTA – Helen Cook Small was born in Machias, Maine to Nellie and Arthur Cook in 1931. She passed away on Feb. 22, 2025 in Damariscotta. Her family moved to Bath when Helen was a child, and she attended Bath Schools and was a graduate of Morse High School.

She was married to her late husband, Dana W. Small, for 67 years. Dana passed away in 2017.

Helen excelled as a seamstress, she served as President of the PTA at Dike School, she taught Sunday School to children at the Methodist Church in Bath. She was an avid bridge player, and also had a great talent for bowling. She served as a Jury Officer in the Bath Court System. Her excellent cooking skills were sought after by her family all her life.

Helen and Dana have three children, David in Tucson, Ariz., Martha in West Bath, and Matthew in Lewiston. She has four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Helen is the last of seven late siblings.

There will be no funeral service per her request.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

﻿

Copy the Story Link