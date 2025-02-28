BATH – Thomas R. Edwards, 84, died Feb. 15, 2025, after a brief illness, surrounded by family, friends, enemies, and creditors, (choose appropriate) after a long, loving, happy and eventful life.

Tom was born Feb. 1, 1941, in Baltimore, Md., to Thomas Isaac and Delta Van Ness Edwards (nee Moore). Tom and his sister, Holly, were raised mostly in the Washington D.C. area highlighted by a family move to Germany for two years. In 1952, Tom spent the first of many summer vacations on Bailey Island in Harpswell with his best friend, the late William King, and his family. He was active in Boy Scouts while growing up and enjoyed hiking in the mountains and parts of the Appalachian trail. He graduated from McLean High School, McLean, Va., class of 1958. Not being ready to embrace higher education at that time, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as a weather observer. He was stationed in Georgia, and two and a half years in England. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

Having matured a bit from his military experience, he began his studies and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, with a B.S. degree in 1966. During his college days he met his future wife, Maggie, on a blind date. They were married in 1965. Together they raised two sons, David and Robert.

Tom’s career was in human resources starting with Westvaco at their paper mill in Westernport, Md. and later with their U.S. envelope subsidiary in Springfield, Ma. Next was Chesebrough Ponds as Personnel Manager at their research facility, and later at headquarters. He then treated his family to a tropical sojourn on St. Croix USVI for three and a half years where he was Employee Relations Manager at the Hess Oil Refinery. While in St. Croix he earned a Scuba Divers license and actively participated in group dives in his spare time. He was then transferred to Hess Headquarters in New York City, N.Y. His last position prior to retirement was at Citicorp in New York where he was Vice President in Corporate Human Resources.

Immediately after retirement, Tom and Maggie “escaped” from New Jersey and settled in Bath. Here he began to pursue his many interests. Always involved in woodworking and carpentry, he loved helping others who had a project and would show up with tools in tow to lend a helping hand. Their 1850s house also provided many opportunities to put his skills to use. Outside of the home he enjoyed working part-time at the Shelter Institute, L.L.Bean and 13 years at Springer’s Jewelers.

Tom had always been active in the communities where he lived. When he arrived in Bath, he immersed himself in the Bath community. He was an active member of the Bath Rotary Club for 28 years, volunteered with his wife, Maggie, at the Library Book Store as well as volunteering at Maine Maritime Museum. Tom was deeply involved with the fundraising and restoration of Hallet’s Clock. Socially, he met with the ROMEOs and was Chairman of the Hooligans.

For Tom, there was no reason too small to have a party. Cocktail hour always began at 5 p.m. and anyone could just drop in. Tom enjoyed talking about projects people were working on, telling fish stories, jokes and enjoying a good laugh. If the conversation was good, cocktail hour often led to a BBQ. He was often the host. Tom loved trying new recipes with neighborhood friends and everyone would bring a fancy hors d’oeuvres and a new dish to try. He was a master oyster shucker and always kept his backyard grills busyguests’ cups full. He even was known to tap his maple trees and bottle his famous maple syrup.

His real passion was making wooden bowls on his lathe. He said it kept him out of trouble and off the street. There was no greater music to his ears than to hear a chainsaw in the neighborhood so he could track down some more wood to turn. He always gave a bowl to anyone who gave him wood.

Tom was also a fan of Classical music and attended local concerts frequently.

The common theme uniting all of Tom’s activities was that he loved interacting with people and enjoyed their company.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret Edwards; his sons Robert Edwards and David Edwards, daughter-in-law, Cyndi Edwards; grandchildren Erynne Edwards and Garrett Edwards; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The timing for a Celebration of Life has not yet been determined.

Copy the Story Link