BOWDOIN – Ronald D. Douglas, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 19, 2025, the husband of Barbara J. (Smith) Douglas with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Ronald was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Topsham, the son of the late Darryl F. and Margaret (Berry) Douglas. He resided in Bowdoin for many years. He attended Brunswick High School.

Ronald was a United States Army veteran. Ronald worked at SAD 75 at Bowdoin Central as head custodian for over 35 years until his retirement. He was also a talented autobody Technician. Ronald worked for Goodwins, Baldwells, Marcell Motors and Randalls. He also owned his own autobody garage for a few years. Ronald took great pride in his work and was very detailed.

Ronald raced and trained Standardbred horses and he loved his horses. He and his family own Roman Hills Farm.

In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, Ronald is survived by his son, Joseph Douglas of Bowdoin, his daughter, Kathleen Arave of Idaho; his two grandsons, Logan Douglas and Colton Arave; his sisters-in-law Anne Cunningham and MaryJane Stover. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and cousins Richard Douglas of Lisbon Falls, Sandy Caron of Brunswick and Kenny Douglas of Topsham.

In honoring with Ronald’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

