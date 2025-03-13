We apologize. By “we” I mean the millions of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump, the man who wants to take over Canada and make it the 51st state. Shame on him. And shame on the millions of Americans who did vote for this narcissistic conman.

How, you might ask, could Americans vote for a twice-impeached convicted felon who led an insurrection on the United States Capitol? Good question to which there are no good answers. But let me try.

Some Americans liked Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and wanted them to continue. Chalk one up for greed.

Some Americans liked Trump’s not-so-subtle racist dog whistles. Apparently, millions of Americans never got over the fact that Barack Obama served eight years in the White House. They rue the good old days when white men ruled and women and “others” knew their place.

Some white evangelical Christians voted for Trump because he convinced them that he was one of their kind and would stand up for them. Never mind that Trump has never had a Christian bone in his body. Chalk one up for naivety.

Some Republicans voted for Trump because they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat, preferring to take their chances with a man focused on two major goals for his second term: preserve and expand tax cuts for the wealthy and wreak revenge on his political enemies. Shame on them for putting loyalty to their party over loyalty to the Constitution and our basic democratic values.

Advertisement

And, of course, millions of Americans voted for Trump because he promised to stop inflation on day one. Chalk one up for gullibility. Trump does not care about the price of groceries. He cares about himself. Period. Full Stop. Case closed. He’s done absolutely nothing to stop inflation since taking office, preferring to flood the zone with executive orders (many of them illegal) and hammer away at anyone who doesn’t demonstrate total fealty to him.

And then there’s the minor matter of tariffs, Canada, and that’s where you come in. He’s announced 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and many other tariffs. Most economists say such tariffs will increase inflation and hurt both countries. In fairness, Trump said that if Canada became the 51st state it wouldn’t have to pay tariffs. What a guy! Of course, Trump’s tariff policies change day by day, confirming that he has no strategy, no plan, no method to his madness.

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of your Conservative party, gave the proper rebuttal to Trump’s inane request. “Let me be clear. We will never be the 51st state. We will bear any burden and pay any price to protect the sovereignty and independence of our country. We are slow to anger and quick to forgive. We are mild-mannered and made of steel.”

We applaud you, Canada, for standing up to the bullying Trump in every possible way. Stop visiting Florida or Maine. Buy Canadian rye rather than Kentucky bourbon. By Canadian anything rather than American anything. Feel free to boo when the American National Anthem is played at sporting events. You know what to do.

As you also know, Trump’s unelected billionaire buddy Elon Musk is rampaging through the government with a “ready, fire, aim” approach to “reducing waste.” Never mind that the world’s richest man is hurting millions of the poorest citizens of America and beyond in the process. And Trump’s sidekick, Vice President J. D. Vance, is doing his best to alienate Germany and our other European allies. Meanwhile, Trump is playing buddy-buddy with Putin to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, ignoring the input, interests and long-term future of Ukraine.

Canada, we apologize for Trump’s bullying approach to your country and our allies. You have fought wars alongside Americans. You sent aid to hurricane Katrina victims. You sent planes to combat California wildfires. And what have you received in return? Tirades and tariffs from our abominable leader. We know that Canadians are a good and decent people. Trust me when I say that millions of Americans are also good and decent people. Please be patient and work with us as we try to rid ourselves of the scourge currently leading the U.S. ship of state.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

Copy the Story Link