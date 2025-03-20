As a regular observer of the Brunswick-Topsham bridge project, I have watched with awe from the early excavations through the precision placement of massive steel beams. Progress has been impressive, and we eagerly await the final product.

Amid the political division and rancor in our country, it is a pleasant diversion to observe impressive technical achievements and incremental progress even under the most adverse weather conditions. Engineers, technical consultants, specialty trades people, crane operators and an array of talent from government and the private sector effectively work together. Each person’s success is highly dependent on the work of the other to ensure a safe bridge is the final result. This is a public-private partnership that seems to be working well toward a common goal.

Our federal government is funding the project under landmark legislation to improve the nation’s infrastructure. This critical investment for our region provides a significant return of the taxes we send to Washington and illustrates how states and the federal government effectively work together in building a better future. While the new bridge will restore the confidence of those who walk and drive across the old Frank J. Wood Bridge today, it will serve future generations for many years to come.

The Maine Department of Transportation is charged with overall supervision of the work ensuring project milestones, safety standards and budgets are met. The major work is being completed by Reed & Reed, one of Maine’s most respected private contractors with an impressive record of successful construction projects across the State of Maine. Multiple private subcontractors, demonstrating the extensive network of talent and skills round out the project team.

The economic impacts of the project are felt across the region through procurement of supplies, generation of business profits and payments of employee wages. This collaboration has allowed for a seamless integration of planning, design and construction efforts. This synergy has enabled the project to move forward efficiently and with a high level of quality. Expertise in structural design, materials science, and construction techniques gained from many years of public and private research and development investments has been instrumental in overcoming various challenges along the way that make this progress possible.

The workforce engaged in the construction is a testament to the talent and dedication of workers found in Maine. Engineers, designers, crane operators, and construction specialists trained at Maine’s universities, community colleges and apprenticeship programs, along with other highly experienced and skilled workers, perform crucial functions in a highly organized manner. Observing this team at work is a reminder of the importance of investing in education and vocational training to ensure we have the skills and talents needed in the future.

Throughout the bridge construction, environmental considerations have been carefully managed. Both public and private partners have prioritized sustainable practices, ensuring that the project minimizes its ecological footprint. From sourcing materials responsibly to implementing eco-friendly construction techniques, the bridge project serves as a model for environmentally conscious development.

The Brunswick-Topsham bridge project exemplifies how the public and private sector can work together in achieving a common goal. This partnership has harnessed the strengths of both sectors, demonstrating that collaboration, rather than contention, is the key to achieving progress.

It is crucial to absorb the lessons learned from the process of building the Brunswick-Topsham bridge. The construction of the new bridge is more than just an infrastructure project that will connect two communities upon completion. Of equal importance is the steady progress we have witnessed along the way. It shows the remarkable determination and knowhow required to make complex connections in bridging turbulent waters. Watching the progress as the new bridge takes shape should help us all gain some confidence that we have the capability to build better futures together.

John Dorrer is a Topsham resident.

