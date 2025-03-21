BATH – Edward L. Larrabee Jr., 84, of West Bath, was born Dec. 2, 1940, and passed away on March 16, 2025, at his home surrounded by his caring family.

Ed was born in Bath and attended Bath schools and Morse High School. He obtained a B.A. in Mathematics at the University of Maine at Orono and taught high school math in Maine for several years.

He joined the Army and was stationed in Huntsville, Ala. as a specialist in statistics and worked with computer programming associated with missile systems. While in Huntsville he met Mary Nell Morris at the First Baptist Church, and they married soon after. Post military he worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer for various companies including Chrysler (Saturn 1B), Raytheon (military hardware), Newport News Shipbuilding (submarines), Tennessee Valley Authority (nuclear power) and Westinghouse (New Production Reactor). He was a Certified Quality Engineer and a Certified Lead Auditor. He was an officer in the National Management Association while working in Chattanooga, Tenn. His career allowed him and his family to live in many beautiful cities in the South. After Huntsville, they lived in Bristol, Tenn.; Yorktown, Va.; Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tenn.; then Aiken, S.C. He was able to enjoy sailing in Yorktown and always had a vegetable garden at each home. He was an active member of Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville and had many long-term friends from his time there. He also participated in scouting and soccer coaching for his children’s activities.

After retiring in 2003, he and Mary moved back to his hometown and built a home in West Bath in Sabino, on the New Meadows River. He enjoyed 20 years there, sailing, boating, working in his office in downtown Bath, gardening, walking and biking, attending Sabino Hall suppers, and sharing his love of the water and Maine with his family and grandchildren. He served for several years as co-treasurer and trustee of the Bath United Methodist Church and as a trustee of the Sabino Community Hall Association. He is preceded in death by his parents, Izetta (Bartlett) Larrabee and Edward Larrabee.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; his son, Stephen Larrabee (Knoxville, Tenn.), daughter and grandchildren, Katherine Larrabee and her children, Noah and Benjamin Freemerman (West Bath); sister, Barbara Larrabee Hill (Kennebunkport) and her daughters, Rebecca Lyons (Kennebunk) and Laurel Pollard, (Kennebunkport); and many family members in Alabama, Maine and around the country.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 22, at Daigle Funeral Home in Bath from the hours of 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. A memorial will be held at Bath United Methodist Church later in the spring.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Bath United

Methodist Church

340 Oak Grove Ave.

Bath, ME 04530

