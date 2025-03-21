BATH – Gregory M. Page, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025. He was born on Oct. 29, 1950, a son of Donald T. and Leah (Merrill) Page. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from Colby College in 1973.

He married Anne Perry in 1980. He worked at Page Monument Company, but his real calling was in the kitchen. He became a Certified Executive Chef and worked in many restaurants. He semi-retired and began selling culinary spices. Greg loved golfing and has been a member of the Brunswick Golf Club since 1997.

He also enjoyed the Bruins, his Porsche, Golden Retrievers, traveling to the Caribbean and keeping up with the news. He has been a member of the Bath Elks Lodge since 1972, served on the Bath City Council and also a member of the Bath YMCA.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Donald M. and Richard M. Page.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anne, sisters-in-law, Susan T. Page, Ruth H. Page, Mary Ellen Perry, brother-in-law, Andrew C. Perry; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 24, from 3 – 5 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, with a service to follow at the funeral home with Elk’s ceremony at 5 p.m. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Tunnel to Towers

Foundation

2361 Hylan Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10306

