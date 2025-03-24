Patten Free Library in Bath is joining libraries nationwide for Library Giving Day on April 1, a special one-day fundraising event that invites library lovers to show their support.

Supporters can contribute online at patten.lib.me.us/give, in person at the library or by stopping by the library’s table at Brackett’s Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To double the impact, a generous donor has offered to match the first $250 in gifts on Library Giving Day.

The library aims to be a hub for connection, learning, and community where patrons of all ages can explore new ideas, develop new skills and participate in innovative programs that enrich lives.

“Patten Free Library is more than a place to borrow books. It’s where our community gathers, learns and grows together,” Elizabeth Manning, assistant director, said in a prepared release. “Every gift, no matter the size, helps us provide vital resources and keep our library strong for generations to come.”

