President Trump has set out to kill DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion.

His message is that the traditional system has been shunted aside by preferences given to members of groups that have suffered discrimination. Groups helped by DEI include women, Blacks, American Indians, and Asians. In his view, they have gained an advantage over white males.

The key element of his policy is the assumption that merit has been sacrificed to political correctness. Competence is sacrificed. He rejects the idea that DEI helps ensure that members of affected groups, though equally qualified, are not excluded because of their sex or race.

Trump wants to end DEI policies across American society, not only the federal government. He can use the influence of federal spending to make that possible. He also seeks to erase the history of discrimination, implying that leadership roles played by Blacks, women and others were due to their favored treatment, not their own merit.

Nowhere is his policy more apparent than in the Defense Department. It may have been embodied in an excessively clever statement by a Pentagon information officer who issued a statement that DEI “divides the force, erodes unit cohesion and interferes with the services’ core warfighting mission.”

Carrying out Trump’s policy, the department went too far and erased recognition of Jackie Robinson’s service, the role of the Tuskegee Airmen and a Black general who had won the Medal of Honor. It was an attempt to whitewash history. Strong opposition caused this erasure to be reversed, and the official was reassigned to less public duties.

He was wrong. While you can change policy, you can’t change history. A still almost unknown story reveals just how wrong he was.

Years ago, I wrote a book about building the Alcan highway in 1942. It was a hastily constructed road to get troops and supplies to Alaska in the event of a Japanese attack. In response to Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the Doolittle raid on Tokyo and the Alcan.

It was built by seven Army Engineer regiments, four composed of white troops and three of Black troops. The Army was not integrated below the regiment level. The officers of the Black units, including my distant cousin, were white. The road was quickly built.

Many of the Black soldiers were then assigned to Louisiana. In the mess hall, they were given spoons but denied forks or knives. They faced open racism. As Black soldiers at many Army posts were similarly mistreated, they rebelled and were quickly shipped to Europe to drive supply trucks.

Following the successful but costly Battle of the Bulge in Belgium at the end of 1944, General Dwight Eisenhower, the supreme Allied commander, found the Army was short of front-line combat troops. He wanted to add Blacks from engineer units, but was warned that he would have to ask permission from Washington.

Instead, Eisenhower called for Black troops, in excess of engineer needs, to volunteer for assignment to combat units. Many volunteered and most were accepted into new platoons integrated into white companies and went into battle. In theory, the separate Black platoons would not amount to integration.

But a platoon is a small unit, and they ended up fighting alongside white platoons. Some Germans could recognize the presence of American forces by their Black troops. When the war ended in Europe so did the Black platoons.

Given the importance of wartime morale, the Army Department quietly conducted surveys of soldiers. White soldiers who had fought together with the Blacks were asked for their reactions. Only five percent said Blacks were not as good as whites, while 17 percent of officers and 9 percent of enlisted said they fought better.

Overwhelming majorities of officers and enlisted rated them favorably. Ratings were highest in units that had faced the heaviest fighting. Problems arose mainly when troops from outside units came in contact. Survey respondents mostly favored the platoon approach, some saying that individual assignment could cause problems because of certain soldiers’ racism.

The results of those 1945 surveys would destroy the foundations of today’s attacks on DEI. But Army bosses kept the surveys secret, presumably because the findings would make the case for integration. Digging in the National Archives decades later, I found them. My interviews with Black Alcan engineers confirmed the data.

These surveys are proof of the false basis for the Pentagon claim and for Trump’s opposition to DEI.

Trump removed the Black general chairing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Navy and Coast Guard chiefs, both women, without explanation. Their appointments probably looked like DEI to him.

DEI should not place underqualified people in jobs. Opposition to DEI should not be used to deny jobs to qualified people. Trump’s claim of using merit alone obviously lacks merit.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

