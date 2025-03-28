BRUNSWICK – Douglas “Doug” MacIsaac, 81, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2025, with his family present.

He was born on July 8, 1943, in Boston, Mass. to George and Mildred (Hurlbert) MacIsaac. He graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in North Boston and attended Northeastern University.

Doug lived in Mexico, for over 40 years with his “Star Shine,” his wife, Ann Marie. They had a beautiful marriage of nearly 57 years, full of love, happiness, and deep devotion. Doug’s greatest joy and sense of pride was being a husband, “Dad” to 10 children and their spouses, and “Papa” to 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He lived his life with honesty, integrity, and respect, all of which he instilled in his children and grandchildren through life lessons and by his example.

After a long career as a computer programmer and data analyst, he retired in 2008 from the New Page Paper Mill in Rumford. Devoted to his Catholic faith he served on the parish council of St. Teresa’s Church of Mexico, and taught many years as a CCD teacher. Due to his strong sense of community and belief in education he volunteered on the local school board.

As a teenager he enjoyed spending summers at his family’s cottage on Peaks Island. His many interests included playing chess, full-size and model trains, Sunday drives to explore the backroads of Maine, family genealogy which he proudly shared with all he met along the way. He loved to paint, and still enjoyed this activity in the last couple of weeks of his life.

﻿Doug is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his son, Andrew and his wife Tricia, son, Bernie, daughter, Allyson (Denyer) and her husband Jeff, son, Duncan and wife Heather, son, Arthur, daughter, Genevieve (Chaloult), son, Lincoln and his wife Annie, son, Matthew and his wife Amanda, son, Jonathan and his wife Melissa, daughter, Siobhan and her fiancé Darrell; grandchildren, Jarrett, Trenton, Jake, Cassidy, Ayden, Severen, Anna, Paris, Ava, Connor, Sophie, Caelynn, Dylan, Drew, William, Arloe, Brady and Jack; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Mordecai and Max; siblings Phyllis, Donald, Laura, Linda and Joann and their significant others; sister-in-law, Kim MacIsaac, brother-in-law, Frank Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mildred MacIsaac; brother, Stephen MacIsaac; father and mother-in-law, Francis and Anna (Hastings) Anderson, and brother-in-law, Joseph Anderson.

During the past two-and-a-half years, Doug lived at Mid Coast Senior Health Center, where he received the greatest of care, respect and love from the entire staff. The MacIsaac family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Mid Coast Senior Health Center for all you did for Doug and our family. Thank you to CHANS Hospice for the additional care and respect you gave to Doug during his last hours.

A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to

Mid Coast Senior Health

58 Baribeau Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011

The family has designated these donations to go towards employee appreciation.

