GLASTONBURY, Conn. – Joseph Roland Barter, of Glastonbury, Conn., 89, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2025.
Born in Soldier Pond, Maine on May 25, 1935, he was the son of Forrest M. and Simone A. Barter. A proud graduate of Morse High School, Bath, class of 1954. “Shipbuilders Forever”
He served in the U.S. Military, 82nd Airborne and deployed with the 7th Infantry Division to Korea. Upon his discharge in 1959 he started his 36-year career with Pratt & Whitney working his way to become a general foreman. He was a board member and past president of the Pratt & Whitney Retiree’s Club.
Active in the town of Glastonbury sports, he coached girl’s softball and basketball and was co-founder of the girl’s travel soccer team. For over 20 years he was a proud poll worker for the town. He loved golf, cows, dogs, and was a voracious reader and avid (rabid) Boston Red Sox and UConn Girl’s Basketball fan.
Joseph married Irene A. Skinner in 1960 and were rarely apart for the next 65 years. He is also survived by and will be deeply missed by his children Debra (Stuart) Markowitz, Jeffrey Barter and Martha Marcucci; his beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Caroline, Devin, Casey, Dillon and Arista; great-granddaughter, Lillian; siblings Anita Hamblett, Hubert Barter, Albert Barter, Loretta Homan, Robert Barter and Richard Barter. He was predeceased by this brother, Merrill Barter (2015).
There are no words to express how grateful as a family we are for the care he received at Jefferson House, our heartfelt thanks goes to the entire staff, especially Pauline and Lilly who helped ease his passing with dignity and grace.
Per Joseph’s request there will be no service or donations, his wish was for all to be kind and hug a loved one.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.