GLASTONBURY, Conn. – Joseph Roland Barter, of Glastonbury, Conn., 89, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2025.

Born in Soldier Pond, Maine on May 25, 1935, he was the son of Forrest M. and Simone A. Barter. A proud graduate of Morse High School, Bath, class of 1954. “Shipbuilders Forever”

He served in the U.S. Military, 82nd Airborne and deployed with the 7th Infantry Division to Korea. Upon his discharge in 1959 he started his 36-year career with Pratt & Whitney working his way to become a general foreman. He was a board member and past president of the Pratt & Whitney Retiree’s Club.

Active in the town of Glastonbury sports, he coached girl’s softball and basketball and was co-founder of the girl’s travel soccer team. For over 20 years he was a proud poll worker for the town. He loved golf, cows, dogs, and was a voracious reader and avid (rabid) Boston Red Sox and UConn Girl’s Basketball fan.

Joseph married Irene A. Skinner in 1960 and were rarely apart for the next 65 years. He is also survived by and will be deeply missed by his children Debra (Stuart) Markowitz, Jeffrey Barter and Martha Marcucci; his beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Caroline, Devin, Casey, Dillon and Arista; great-granddaughter, Lillian; siblings Anita Hamblett, Hubert Barter, Albert Barter, Loretta Homan, Robert Barter and Richard Barter. He was predeceased by this brother, Merrill Barter (2015).

There are no words to express how grateful as a family we are for the care he received at Jefferson House, our heartfelt thanks goes to the entire staff, especially Pauline and Lilly who helped ease his passing with dignity and grace.

Per Joseph’s request there will be no service or donations, his wish was for all to be kind and hug a loved one.

