BATH – It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” E. Fuller Jr. announce his passing on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by loved ones.

Bob was born in Bath on May 3, 1949, to Robert E. Fuller and Rita (Dall) Fuller. He grew up in Bath and Brunswick and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1967.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman that loved the Maine woods. He worked as a land surveyor all over Midcoast Maine his whole life. He was happiest camping, fishing, enjoying the lakes and mountains with family and friends. He particularly loved the Rangeley area and looked forward to summer vacations there every year with dear friends in the Horrigan/Morris family. He found joy spending time fishing and watching the sunsets on Mooselookmeguntic Lake.

A proud Mainer with a quick wit and a dry sense of humor, Bob made a lasting impression on those he met. He loved “having a yuk” with his many friends — even better if it included good beer and good music. His love and generosity were keenly felt by those around him. A life-long reader, he always had a book going, and appreciated sitting in the sunshine, reading fiction and non-fiction alike. Even after his wood-splitting and hiking days were behind him, he liked to get out every day, often taking a ride just because, And while he considered steamed lobster the perfect food, he was known for his high-octane wild game chili, perfected over the years.

Bob is survived by: his wife of 43 years, Linda Fuller of Bath; his daughter, Lisa Fuller and her husband Gary Porter of Nesbru, Norway, his stepdaughter, Karen Hasenfus-Barabe and her husband Todd Barabe of Georgetown; his grandchildren, Reid and Anna Barabe; his brother, Michael Fuller of Chesterfield, S.C.; many cousins; nieces, nephews; and many, many dear friends including Thomas Horrigan, Deborah Morris, and Paul Hasenfus.

A celebration of life will be held at The Mooring Bed and Breakfast, 132 Seguinland Rd., Georgetown, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s honor to:

The Patten Free Library

33 Summer St.

Bath, ME 04530

