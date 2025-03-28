BATH – It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” E. Fuller Jr. announce his passing on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born in Bath on May 3, 1949, to Robert E. Fuller and Rita (Dall) Fuller. He grew up in Bath and Brunswick and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1967.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman that loved the Maine woods. He worked as a land surveyor all over Midcoast Maine his whole life. He was happiest camping, fishing, enjoying the lakes and mountains with family and friends. He particularly loved the Rangeley area and looked forward to summer vacations there every year with dear friends in the Horrigan/Morris family. He found joy spending time fishing and watching the sunsets on Mooselookmeguntic Lake.
A proud Mainer with a quick wit and a dry sense of humor, Bob made a lasting impression on those he met. He loved “having a yuk” with his many friends — even better if it included good beer and good music. His love and generosity were keenly felt by those around him. A life-long reader, he always had a book going, and appreciated sitting in the sunshine, reading fiction and non-fiction alike. Even after his wood-splitting and hiking days were behind him, he liked to get out every day, often taking a ride just because, And while he considered steamed lobster the perfect food, he was known for his high-octane wild game chili, perfected over the years.
Bob is survived by: his wife of 43 years, Linda Fuller of Bath; his daughter, Lisa Fuller and her husband Gary Porter of Nesbru, Norway, his stepdaughter, Karen Hasenfus-Barabe and her husband Todd Barabe of Georgetown; his grandchildren, Reid and Anna Barabe; his brother, Michael Fuller of Chesterfield, S.C.; many cousins; nieces, nephews; and many, many dear friends including Thomas Horrigan, Deborah Morris, and Paul Hasenfus.
A celebration of life will be held at The Mooring Bed and Breakfast, 132 Seguinland Rd., Georgetown, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s honor to:
The Patten Free Library
33 Summer St.
Bath, ME 04530
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.