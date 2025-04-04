BRUNSWICK – Frederick “Rick” Disch was born on Dec. 27, 1951 and passed away on March 12, 2025.

Rick grew up in Wethersfield, Conn. and graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1969. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Rick moved to Maine.

Rick was a highly valued employee at Bowdoin College where he worked for 38 years. During his many years living on McLellan Street, Rick nurtured a beautiful and ever changing garden for all to enjoy. He could be found drinking his morning tea or basking in the afternoon sun on his bench outside. His love of music was vast, and always growing as reflected in his tremendous library. He looked to make meaningful connections with family, neighbors, friends, bakers, booksellers, and chocolatiers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dee Dower and his father, Fred Disch.

Left to cherish the memories are his siblings and their families, Sarah Robinson (Gabe), Maggie Domas, Heather Hobson (John), Geoff Disch, Rob Disch (Andrea), and Heidi Disch; along with his stepmom, Sandy Disch. Rick also had a very close relationship with his aunt and uncle, Tammy and John Harris; as well as with his cousins Randi Bergmeir.(Tyler), Geordie Harris (Deshea), and Deke Harris (Angie).

We honor a beautiful life well lived on his own terms. He will be missed.

We will celebrate his life on April 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Curtis Memorial library in Brunswick.

