BRUNSWICK – This Eric is no more! He has ceased to be! He’s expired and gone to meet his maker!

He’s a stiff! Bereft of life, he rests in peace! If you hadn’t cremated him, he’d be pushing up the daisies! His metabolic processes are now history! He’s off the twig! He’s kicked the bucket, he’s shuffled off this mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!

THIS IS AN EX-ERIC!

